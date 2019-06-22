New Delhi: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Saturday blasted Karnataka chief minister and his party for his complacency over controlling the power reins and remarked ‘simply sitting in CM’s chair doesn’t work ‘.

Purportedly, cornering Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Moily said, “They (Karnataka government) should discuss the loss in the election but I don’t think these people are seriously thinking about it. CM’s or ministers’ village tour doesn’t work. They should think about it. Simply going to the people doesn’t work…”

Not withholding this time the senior Karnataka Congress leader added that is very important to concentrate on work and ‘simply sitting in the chief minister’s seat doesn’t work’. “They should be responsible. That’s one of the reasons for the loss in the election. They should realise it and call a cabinet meeting to discuss it.”

Moily then claimed that both the CM and ministers shouldn’t sit ideal after being elected. “They must respond to the problems of people in a serious manner. Probably this is one among the reasons for our loss in Lok Sabha,” he added.

The Congress leader’s comments gain significance as they come a day after Karnataka chief minister visited Chandraki village in Gurmitkal taluk for an overnight stay in a state-run school.

Kumaraswamy interacted with school students during his visit to identify problems faced by them. “The meaning of coming to school is that through education there will be more development. Before I came, all officers went around villages and created awareness and identified beneficiaries of various schemes. All issues of the villagers are resolved now,” he said.

Majority of the people petitioned the chief minister for better schools, more primary health centres, road connectivity, timely supply of seeds and fertilisers and jobs for the educated youth. On the following weekend (June 28-29), the chief minister will stay for overnight at Basavakalyan in Bidar district and Sindanur in Raichur district in the state’s northern region.