‘Since when has using expletives become a crime in this country?’: CJP comes to Ruchika Singh’s defence

Saurav Das, Chief Spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), stated, "While the use of expletives during a protest might be open to criticism, using the criminal justice system to target and harass her is completely unjustified."

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CJP's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das (L) and Ruchika Singh (R).

New Delhi: An objection has been raised against the FIR registered against Ruchika Singh, a young woman from Noida, for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar. Saurav Das, Chief Spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), stated, “While the use of expletives during a protest might be open to criticism, using the criminal justice system to target and harass her is completely unjustified.”

What did Saurav Das say?

Saurav Das remarked, “Since when has the use of expletives become a crime in this country? People frequently use such language in their daily lives. Criminal cases are pending against 50% of Lok Sabha MPs—involving serious offences like rape, murder, and dacoity—yet no action is taken against them. You simply want to single her out and make an example of her.”

Saurav further added, “This is utterly condemnable. I once again appeal to the government and its police force to stop harassing the youth. Stop targeting young people in this manner and let this girl go. Such misuse of the police force in cases like this is completely unacceptable.”

What is the case?

A ‘Zero FIR’ has been registered at the Expressway Police Station in Noida against the accused, Ruchika, for allegedly making objectionable and abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Since the incident occurred in Delhi, the Noida Police, after completing the necessary legal formalities, have transferred the case to the concerned Delhi Police unit for further investigation.

FIR lodged by advocate Smriti Singh

This action was taken following a complaint filed by Advocate Smriti Singh, a resident of the Vasundhara area in Ghaziabad. According to the complaint, Ruchika Singh—a resident of a high-rise society in Noida’s Sector-168—used highly objectionable and undignified language regarding the Prime Minister while speaking from a public platform during a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Video went viral on social media

The complainant, an advocate, stated that such abusive remarks have undermined the dignity of the country’s highest constitutional office. Furthermore, the comments created a strong apprehension of spreading social discord and disturbing public peace. A video of the protest had gone viral on social media; following this, the complainant gathered details about the accused, contacted the Noida Police, and lodged a formal complaint.