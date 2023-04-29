Home

Singapore-Bound Air India Flight Diverted To Malaysia Due To Inclement Weather, Congestion

Air India said the flight which took off from Chennai departed for Singapore as the weather improved and flights are allowed to operate.

Singapore-bound Air India flight was diverted to Malaysia because of the inclement weather, congestion at the airport.

Chennai: An Air India flight, AI346, on the way to Singapore was on Saturday diverted to Malaysia due to inclement weather and congestion in Singapore, the airline said in a statement. The airline said the flight which took off from Chennai, has now departed for Singapore as the weather has improved and flights are allowed to operate.

