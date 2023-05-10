Home

Singapore-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Indonesia After Cabin Crew Report Burning Smell

The aircraft was held at Kualanamu for detailed inspection. The passengers were provided accommodation and an alternate aircraft is being flown to Kualanamu to take the passengers to Singapore.

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Tiruchirapalli to Singapore was diverted to Medan, Indonesia where the aircraft carried out an emergency landing after burning smell was reported in the cabin by the crew. According to reports, flight 6E1007 departed at 7.30 pm on Tuesday, and aircraft was over Indonesian airspace when the pilots carried out a rapid descent from 35,000 feet to 10,000 feet, showed flightradar24.

The pilot followed procedures and as a precaution diverted to nearest airport, Kualanamu and the aircraft landed safely.

“Initial aircraft inspection on ground were satisfactory. The aircraft was held at Kualanamu for detailed inspection. The passengers were provided accommodation and an alternate aircraft is being flown to Kualanamu to take the passengers to Singapore,” the airline said in a statement.

