Singapore-Bound Scoot Airlines Takes Off 5 Hours Early, Leaves Behind 30 Passengers At Amritsar Airport

A Singapore-bound flight took off hours ahead of schedule, leaving behind 30 passengers at the Amritsar airport. The Scoot Airline flight was scheduled to depart at 7.55 pm but it took off at 3 pm. According to the airline, the passengers were informed about the change in flight time via e-mail. The plane flew with the passengers who reached the airport after checking the e-mail, it said.

“Earlier, Scoot Airlines Singapore-bound flight was scheduled to take off from Amritsar to Singapore at after 7 pm, but the airline rescheduled it between 3-4 pm on Wednesday and updated all the passengers via e-mail,” Amritsar Airport Director to news agency ANI.

According to Amritsar Airport official, the travel agent, who booked the tickets for 30 people in the group did not inform about the change in Singapore-bound flight timings to the passengers.

Meanwhile, the DGCA is looking into the matter.

Other flight related incidents

Over the last few months domestic airlines have made headlines – initially over multiple mechanical faults and then mishandling of passengers. Two Air India flights are under scrutiny over incidents involving drunk passengers.

The crew of a New York-Delhi flight were de-rostered after a drunk passenger urinated on an elderly woman. In another Air India Paris-Delhi flight, a drunk passenger had urinated on the vacant seat and blanket of a woman passenger. Another passenger, also inebriated, was caught smoking in the lavatory and refusing to respond to the instructions of the cabin crew.