Kolkata: Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away in Kolkata late on Tuesday. He was 53 years old at the time. The musician is said to have died after becoming ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in the city's Nazrul Mancha. However, a case of Unnatural death' has been filed by the Kolkata police on Wednesday. The case was registered at the New Market police station.

According to reports, his face and head bore injuries. The police will also talk to the hotel staff and the event organisers.

The late singer was pronounced brought dead at the city's CMRI hospital. The autopsy of the playback singer will take place at SSKM Hospital today. According to the police, after getting the family's consent and body identification process, an inquest and post-mortem will be conducted.

The mortal remains of KK will be handed over to the family after the postmortem. A probe into the matter is underway. Investigators are waiting for the preliminary report of the postmortem.

KK was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, with songs recorded in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. Messages of grief, tribute and condolences started pouring in soon after his demise.