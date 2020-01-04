Gurgaon: Haryana singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has been asked to join the probe into an accident involving her vehicle in the city on Christmas, police said on Friday. Ms Choudhary’s SUV wrongly overtook a mini-truck under Hero Honda Chowk flyover on the intervening night of December 25 and 26 and the truck hit it from behind.

Police, at that time, was unable to find out whether Sapna Choudhary was in the vehicle or not. Gurgaon police investigated the case after a complaint filed by the truck driver and found the vehicle registered on the singer’s name.

An FIR was registered on December 31, police said, adding that Choudhary has been asked to join the probe.

Sources said police initially refused to register a complaint.

A well-known face in Haryana, Sapna first rose to popularity with her song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ and later achieved nationwide fame after she participated in Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss. The actor went through a complete makeover after her Bigg Boss stint and keeps treating her fans to glamorous and stunning pictures, that she regularly updates on Instagram. Sapna has also appeared in Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bollywood films.