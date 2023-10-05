Singer Shankar Mahadevan To Be Chief Guest At RSS Vijayadashami Utsav

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was founded in 1925 in Nagpur on Vijaya dashami. Since that year RSS celebrates Vijayadashami every year.

New Delhi: Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan will be the chief guest at the Vijayadashami Utsav of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) this year. The ceremony will be held in Nagpur on October 24 in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Nagpur, Maharasthra: Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan will be the chief guest at the Vijayadashami Utsav of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) this year. The ceremony will be held in Nagpur on October 24 in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was founded in 1925 in Nagpur on Vijaya dashami. Since that year RSS celebrates Vijayadashami every year. Every year dignitaries from various fields are invited as chief guests by RSS on the occasion of this festival.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who spent a life in Congress politics, was also given an invite and he too was given an opportunity to address from RSS stage.

