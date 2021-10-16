New Delhi: Family members and relatives of Lakhbir Singh, who was killed by a group of Nihang Sikhs, at Singhu near Delhi-Haryana border claimed that he was an addict and lured to the protest site by some people. It is being alleged that he was caught desecrating the Sikh religious holy book. However, an official confirmation about this is still awaited.Also Read - Singhu Border Killing: Nihang Group Member Saravjeet Singh Surrenders Before Police, to be Produced in Court Today
“He was lured in to going there. It should be probed and he must get justice,” his father-in-law Baldev Singh said at his home in Taran Tarn told reporters yesterday. Also Read - Nihang Group Says 'Killed Man at Singhu Border Over Sacrilege, Will Treat Others Similarly'
His sister Raj Kaur, on the other hand, revealed that Lakhbir took Rs 50 and said he was going for work in Chabal and will return after a week. “I thought he went to work there. He was not such a person (to commit desecration of Guru Granth Sahib). The perpetrators must be punished,” a portal quoted her as saying. Also Read - Singhu Border Killing: Police Say Forensic Team Examining Crime Scene, Arrest Will be Made Soon | 10 Points
Echoing similar remarks, another resident, on condition of anonymity said,”Lakhbir can’t be involved in desecration.” Another resident asserted that allegations of desecration against Lakhbir are wrong.
Here are top 10 points from this big story:-
- Lakhbir’s body found at the same place where the farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws for the past one year.
- Speaking to media persons, ASI Kaabal Singh said that the death of their parents, Lakhbir and his sister were living with their uncle and aunt. “We are investigating with whom he went to Delhi.” Lakhbir, son of Darshan Singh was adopted by his uncle Harnam Singh when he was six months old.
- As per the reports of IANS, Lakhbir was staying with a group of Nihang Sikhs on the Singhu border for the past 3 to 4 days.
- Last night, a Nihang Sikh, indentified as Saravjeet Singh, took the responsibility for the brutal act and surrendered before the Haryana Police. He will be produced before a court on Saturday.
- The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) condemned the barbaric killing of a man at the Singhu border protest site and has disassociated itself from the Nihangs.
- A statement issued by the SKM said: “A Nihang group at the scene has claimed responsibility, saying that the incident took place because of the victim’s attempt to commit sacrilege with regard to the Sarbaloh Granth. It is been reported that he was staying with the same group of Nihangs for some time.”
- Swaraj India convener and social activist Yogendra Yadav said the Nihang group was told several times by the farmer leaders that this is not a religious movement, but a site for farmers’ agitation. He strongly condemned the brutal murder and demanded strict punishment for the perpetrators of this barbaric act.
- Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has called a high-level meeting at his Chandigarh residence and has ordered strict and fair action against the guilty.
- Condemning the incident, the Congress party said there is no place of violence anywhere and the government should investigate the incident, adding that the law should take its course.
- “This country is and must be governed by the rule of law. It is the government’s responsibility to get deep into this, investigate and let the law take its course,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said.