New Delhi: Family members and relatives of Lakhbir Singh, who was killed by a group of Nihang Sikhs, at Singhu near Delhi-Haryana border claimed that he was an addict and lured to the protest site by some people. It is being alleged that he was caught desecrating the Sikh religious holy book. However, an official confirmation about this is still awaited.Also Read - Singhu Border Killing: Nihang Group Member Saravjeet Singh Surrenders Before Police, to be Produced in Court Today

“He was lured in to going there. It should be probed and he must get justice,” his father-in-law Baldev Singh said at his home in Taran Tarn told reporters yesterday. Also Read - Nihang Group Says 'Killed Man at Singhu Border Over Sacrilege, Will Treat Others Similarly'

His sister Raj Kaur, on the other hand, revealed that Lakhbir took Rs 50 and said he was going for work in Chabal and will return after a week. “I thought he went to work there. He was not such a person (to commit desecration of Guru Granth Sahib). The perpetrators must be punished,” a portal quoted her as saying. Also Read - Singhu Border Killing: Police Say Forensic Team Examining Crime Scene, Arrest Will be Made Soon | 10 Points

Echoing similar remarks, another resident, on condition of anonymity said,”Lakhbir can’t be involved in desecration.” Another resident asserted that allegations of desecration against Lakhbir are wrong.