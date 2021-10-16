New Delhi: The police have made their second arrest in the Singhu border killing case on Saturday, reported various news platforms. Narayan Singh, a member of of the Nihang community, was arrested from his village Amarkot in Punjab. According to the police, Narayan Singh had gone back to his village after the murder.Also Read - Singhu Border Killing: No Regrets, Says Nihang Group Member; Sent to 7-day Police Custody

Earlier on Saturday, accused Saravjeet Singh of the Nihang community was sent to seven-day police custody after he had claimed responsibility for the murder and surrendered to the police on Friday evening. In his disclosure statement, he has named four people who the police are now tracking.

On Friday, a Dalit man named Lakhbir Singh, 35 years old, was found brutally killed with a hand chopped off at the Haryana-Delhi Singhu border. The body was found at the same place where farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws for the past one year. The Nihangs allegedly beat Lakhbir to death, cut off his limbs and tied him to the police barricade.

It is alleged that the man was caught desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh’s holy book, however, it has not been officially confirmed yet. According to several videos that have surfaced on social media, it seems that the man was tortured before he was brutally killed.