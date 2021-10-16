New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called a high-level meeting at his residence in Chandigarh over the killing of a man at a farmers’ protest site near the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border. The Haryana CM ordered strict and fair action against the guilty saying that “the guilty will not be spared”. Home Minister Anil Vij, state Director General of Police and other top officials were present in the meeting on Friday.Also Read - Singhu Border Killing: Nihang Group Member Saravjeet Singh Surrenders Before Police, to be Produced in Court Today

A man was lynched, his hand chopped off and the body bearing over 10 wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons tied to a barricade at a farmers’ protest site at Kundli, a gruesome incident being blamed on a group of Nihangs. The deceased man was identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. Also Read - Singhu Border Killing: Police Say Forensic Team Examining Crime Scene, Arrest Will be Made Soon | 10 Points

Haryana Police has detained one person in Sonipat in connection with the Singhu border incident.

Congress condemns ‘gruesome murder’, demands investigation

Hours after the macabre crime, a man wearing the blue robes of the Sikhs’ Nihang order appeared before the media, claiming that he had “punished” the victim for “desecrating” a Sikh holy book.

Asserting that there is no place for violence anywhere, the Congress said it is the government’s responsibility to investigate the incident and that the law should take its course.

Asked about the incident, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “We saw it on social media, don’t know the details yet. There is no place at all whatsoever for violence anywhere in the country.”

“This country is and must be governed by the rule of law. It is the government’s responsibility to get deep into this, investigate and let the law take its course,” he said in response to a question at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here.

Another Congress leader Salman Anees Soz said the “gruesome murder” at the Singhu border is shocking and condemnable.

“Hope the perpetrators are quickly brought to justice. But there will now be an attempt to paint all protesters as killers. Just watch how low government supporters will go,” he said in a tweet.

Congress spokesperson and senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that he was expecting BJP leadership and IT Cell to question the opposition about how all’s not well at the Singhu border and then “go back to promoting the party and photoshopping images”.

Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the “horrifying murder and hanging of the body at Singhu border is shameful, gruesome and a spine chilling act”.

“The matter should be thoroughly investigated, individual(s) responsible should be identified and be awarded strictest punishment,” he said.

BJP slams farmers’ leaders

Reacting to the incident, BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya said had Rakesh Tikait not “justified” lynching in Lakhimpur Kheri, with Yogendra Yadav sitting next to him maintaining sanctimonious silence, the gory murder of a man at Kundli border would not have happened.

“Anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed,” he said.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy demanded that the incident be probed by the government and a report be made public in a week.

“The Singhu border horrible decapitation and hanging of Lakhveer needs to be probed by the government and a report made public in a week,” he said.

SKM says no relation with Nihang group or victim, condemns killing

In a statement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said it wanted to make it clear that “both the parties to the incident”, the Nihang group and the victim, have no relation with the Morcha.

The peaceful and democratic movement of the farmers is opposed to violence in any form, it added.

The SKM said it is against the desecration of any religious text or symbol but that does not give anyone the right to take the law into their own hands.

