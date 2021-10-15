Singhu Border: In a significant development, Sarvjit Singh, a member of the Nihang community, on Friday surrendered before the police and claimed responsibility for the Singhu border killing that was discovered on Friday. Soon after surrendering before police, Sarvjit Singh underwent a medical test and has been arrested by the police. He will be presented in court on Saturday.Also Read - Nihang Group Nirvair Khalsa-Udna Dal Says 'Killed Man at Singhu Border Over Sacrilege, Will Treat Others Similarly'

The development comes hours after a man was lynched, his hand chopped off and the body bearing over 10 wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons tied to a barricade at a farmers' protest site at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border.

#WATCH | Haryana Police detains one person in connection with the Singhu border incident. A body was found hanging with hands, legs chopped at the spot where farmers' protest is underway (Kundli, Sonipat). FIR has been lodged. pic.twitter.com/gxfXTJ4kIu — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021



In a video clip on social media, some Nihangs were seen standing around the injured man with his severed left hand close to his head. The group is heard accusing him of desecrating a Sikh holy book.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, said a group of Nihangs has claimed responsibility for the brutal killing after the man allegedly tried to desecrate the Sarbloh Granth.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar told PTI that the group was not part of the SKM’s protests and urged strict action against the culprits. He claimed that the man was staying with the same Nihang group for some time.

The victim, Lakhbir Singh, a labourer from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran and aged around 35 years, police said. His body was found tied to an overturned police barricade near a dais put up by the farmers protesting there for several months over the Centre agri-marketing laws.

The Kundli police station received information at 5 am that a body was found near the farmers’ protest site,” a Sonipat police official said.

As per updates, Singh was found wearing only a pair of shorts. His hand was cut off at the wrist and a foot bore deep injuries. Altogether, there were over 10 injury marks inflicted by sharp-edged weapons. He was allegedly dragged by his assailants for a few metres before he was tied with ropes to the barricade. He is said to have bled to death.