Singhu Border Killing Latest News: Nihang Group member Saravjit Singh, who has claimed responsibility for the gruesome killing of a Dalit worker at a farmers' protest site in Haryana's Singhu yesterday – has claimed "no regrets". He was produced in the local court today after he surrenders to police on Friday. Notably, he has been sent to seven days' police custody.

Furthermore, the authorities argued for 14 days' of custody, saying Sarvjit had given them information on four other suspects and that they had to recover the murder weapons.

In an earlier video – before his surrender to police- of him flanked by other Nihangs – at least two of whom still carried swords – and surrounded by reporters has emerged, in which one reporter asked him: "Do you feel repentance?" To this, Singh looks like not interested and waved away the question and replied "No".

The development comes after the body of Lakhbir Singh, a 35-year-old labourer from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, was found early yesterday morning. His body was found tied to a police barricade with the left hand and right foot chopped off.

On the other hand, around 15 Dalit outfits have submitted a memorandum to the National Commission for Scheduled Caste on Saturday demanding stringent action against those who killed a man and tied his body to an overturned police barricade at the farmers’ protest site in Singhu. The 15 Dalit outfits included the Akhil Bharatiya Khatik Samaj, Akhil Bharatiya Berwa Vikas Sangh, Dhanak Welfare Association and other organizations of Dalit employees and professionals.

They urged the panel to ensure that this gory incident be fairly investigated and stringent punishment for culprits be ensured.

Political parties across the board have condemned this incident and demanded a thorough probe. BJP leaders have claimed that this incident exposes the “anarchists” projecting themselves as farmers’ leaders.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Friday asked the Haryana Police to take strict action against those behind the killing of the Dalit man at the farmers’ protest venue.