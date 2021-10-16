Singhu: In a latest development to the Singhu border killing, two more members of the Nihang community have been detained by Haryana Police on Saturday. With this, a total of 4 people have been arrested in the matter.Also Read - Singhu Border Killing: Second 'Nihang' Arrested From Punjab Village Over Gruesome Murder of Dalit Man

Earlier in the day, the second member of the Sikhs' Nihang order was arrested in connection with the lynching of a Dalit man at Singhu border.

On the other hand, the victim's family questioned the attackers' claim that he had committed sacrilege and demanded a high-level probe into the episode.

On Friday night, Sarabjit Singh was arrested for the brutal killing of Lakhbir Singh, and was produced before a Sonepat court in Haryana and remanded in police custody for seven days.

Hours later, Narain Singh was also arrested by the Amritsar Rural police at Amarkot village near Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district, police said. Narain Singh, however, claimed that he had informed the police that he was surrendering.

Talking to the media before his arrest, Narain Singh was unrepentant and said that Lakhbir Singh had been punished for sacrilege”.

As per updates from police, Sarabjit Singh has claimed the involvement of a few more people in the gruesome killing, which has sparked outrage and has triggered calls for action to clear the protest sites on Delhi’s borders where farmers have been camping since last November to press for the scrapping of the Centre’s three agri laws.