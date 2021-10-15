Singhu border/Chandigarh: Hours after the body of a man was found in mutilated condition at the Singhu border, police said they have registered a case and the forensic team has examined the scene of crime. The police further added that the postmortem is underway and arrest will be made soon.Also Read - Farmer Union Condemns Killing of Man At Singhu Border, Demands Action Against Culprits | Key Points

“We’ve registered a case under 302/34 IPC. Forensic team has examined the scene of crime. Postmortem is underway. We’ve some suspect names, will make headway soon,” Sandeep Khirwar, ADGP of Rohtak, said on death of Lakhbir Singh. Earlier in the day, a man was lynched, his hand was chopped off and the body was found tied to a metal barricade at a farmers’ protest venue at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border. “At about 5 this morning, a man’s body was found tied to a barricade in a mutilated condition. We have collected vital clues from the crime scene, arrest expected soon,” JS Randhawa, SP of Sonipat added. On the other hand, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has condemned the gruesome killing of Lakhbir Singh (at Kundli this morning). “We want to make it clear that both the parties to this incident, the Nihang group & the deceased, have no relation with SKM. The Morcha is against sacrilege of any religious text, symbol,” Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader, said. He added that an attempt is being made to make morcha into a religious issue and it is seemingly a conspiracy. The matter should be probed,” he added. In a video clip that has gone viral on social media platforms, some Nihangs were seen standing as the man lies on the ground in a pool of blood with his chopped off left hand lying next to him. In the video clip, the Nihangs were seeing saying the man has been punished for desecrating a holy book of the Sikhs. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said a group of Nihangs has claimed responsibility for the brutal killing after the deceased allegedly attempted to desecrate the Sarbloh Granth, a holy book of the Sikhs. Senior farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar told PTI that the group of Nihangs, which allegedly killed the man, was not part of the SKM’s protests and strict action should be taken against the culprits. He claimed that the victim was staying with the same group of Nihangs for some time. The deceased, Lakhbir Singh, was a labourer from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran and was aged around 35 years, police said, adding that the body was found tied to an overturned police barricade near a stage put up by the farmers protesting at the site for over 10 months. It must be noted that the Nihangs are a Sikh order, distinguished by their blue robes and often seen carrying spears. A case of murder has been registered at the Kundli police station in Sonipat against unidentified persons, police said.