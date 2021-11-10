New Delhi: The body of a 45-year-old farmer was found hanging from a tree near a shopping mall at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu border on Wednesday morning. The police said preliminary reports suggest that the farmer had allegedly committed suicide, adding that further investigation into the incident is underway.Also Read - 6 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dry And Patchy Skin This Winter

The man has been identified as Gurpreet Singh (45), a resident of Roorkee village in Fatehgarh Sahib's Amroh district. According to Police, the deceased was a frequent visitor at the farm movement and was there for 5-6 months.

At present, the police has taken the dead body of the farmer and sent it for post-mortem. It is not yet known whether he was murdered or committed suicide. Kundli police station is investigating on both the angles.

Police said that Gurpreet Singh hanged himself by tying a rope to a neem tree near Parker Mall on Hooda Sector 63/64 Ansal Sushant City Nangal Road. Gurpreet was alone here in the trolley of his village.

Haryana | 1 person died by suicide after hanging himself from a tree near Sushant City, Sonepat this morning. Reason of death not known, but we've been told that he was mentally disturbed. Dead body brought to Civil Hospital:Pradeep Kumar, Investigating officer,Kundali Police Stn pic.twitter.com/R2KAyz0KvP — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Farmers from Punjab have been camping at Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders since November last year against the Centre’s three farm laws.