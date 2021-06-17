New Delhi: A single shot of Serum Institute’s Covishield can provide 61 per cent effectiveness against the Delta strain as per the research, NDTV quoted Covid Working Group Chief Dr. NK Arora as saying. The Delta variant of coronavirus was first identified in India and is known to double the risk of hospitalisation. It has also been largely attributed to the massive explosion of Covid-19 cases in India during the second wave. Also Read - Govt Fixes 12-16 Weeks Gap Between 2 Covishield Doses on Expert Grounds, Scientists Say ‘Never Backed it’

Prior to this, a Lancet journal had found that Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines provided good protection against the strain.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry yesterday dismissed media reports claiming there was dissent from technical experts about increasing the gap between two Covishield doses and said the decision was based on scientific reason about the behaviour of adenovector vaccines.

The Centre on May 13 had approved extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from six to eight weeks to 12 to 16 weeks following a recommendation from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

The 22nd meeting of the COVID-19 Working Group of NTAGI was held on May 10. There, a proposal for a change in dose interval for Covishield, used under the National Vaccination Policy, was considered.

Based on the real-life evidence, particularly from the United Kingdom, the COVID-19 Working Group agreed to increase the interval between two doses of Covishield Vaccine to 12 to 16 weeks, the Health Ministry had said in a statement.