New Delhi: The ban on Single-Use Plastics (SUP) by the Centre in order to reduce plastic wastage comes into effect from today. Single use plastics are usually items that are discarded after being used only once and does not go for the recycling process. These kinds of plastics are often not disposed of appropriately and cannot be recycled as well. Since disposable plastics are petroleum-based, they are difficult to recycle. Furthermore, there is a finite number of items where recycled plastic can be utilised. India comes in the top 100 nations of single-use plastic waste generation and needs to implement urgent measures to shift toward environmentally sustainable products and services as well as devise technology that recycles plastic more efficiently. Here are the latest updates on the ban on single-use plastic items.Also Read - Will Tetra Pack of Frooti, Appy be Banned From July 1? Deets Inside

Single-Use Plastic Items Banned From today (July 1)

Balloon sticks Cigarette packs Cutlery items including plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, trays Earbuds with plastic sticks Sweet boxes Candy and ice cream sticks Invitation cards Polystyrene for decoration PVC banners measuring under 100 microns Plastic flags Straw Packaging film

How Is Government Enforcing The Ban:

A National Level control room has been established for effective enforcement of the ban. They will check illegal manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of banned SUP items.

States and Union Territories have been asked to set up border check points to stop inter-state movement of any banned single-use plastic items and to undertake comprehensive awareness activities including social media campaign, interactive meetings with industries, colleges, schools and other institutions for the same.

Central Pollution Control Board Grievance Redressal App has been launched to empower citizens to help curb plastic menace. Directions have been issued to e-commerce companies, leading users of SUP and plastic raw material manufacturers to phase out such items.

How Is Government Pushing For Alternatives:

Several industry stakeholders had earlier argued that India has a low capacity of producing alternative solutions to the banned items. Also Read - Government Jobs: Recruitment For 90 Thousand Posts | Full Details Here

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has also notified the guidelines for Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) on plastic packaging. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is responsibility of a producer for the environmentally sound management of the product until the end of its life. Also Read - PM Modi In Hyderabad Today, Traffic Restrictions Announced In Parts Of City; Know Routes To Avoid

The Guidelines will provide framework to strengthen circular economy of plastic packaging waste, promote development of new alternatives to plastic packaging and provide next steps for moving towards sustainable plastic packaging by businesses.

The government is organising capacity building workshops for MSME units to provide them technical assistance for manufacturing of alternatives to banned single use plastic items with the involvement of national and state level pollution control boards and Ministry of MSMEs. Provisions have also been made to support such enterprises in transitioning away from banned single use plastics.

The Government of India has also taken steps to promote innovation and provide an ecosystem for accelerated penetration and availability of alternatives all across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)