New Delhi: Taking precautionary action to protect the environment and pollution, the Ambala Municipal Corporation has decided to impose a complete ban on the use of single-use plastic and polythene bags in Ambala from November 1.

Issuing a notification in this regard, Secretary of Municipal Corporation, Ambala City, said that awareness is being created among people and announcements are also being made. "Polythene and single-use plastic are lethal," he said.

In the circular, he further added that shopkeepers and general public will not use polythene bags anymore and violators will be penalised.

“Single-use plastic and polythene are being banned from November 1. Shopkeepers are being requested not to use polythene bags to give goods to customers. Customers should refuse to accept such bags. If they don’t agree, they will be penalised,” he added.