SIR 2026 deadline extended: Election Commission takes big call in 7 states and UTs; final voter list to be published on this date

ECI extends SIR-2026 electoral roll revision deadline in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland and Haryana; final voter list to be published on December 22.

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Delhi SIR- File image

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the timeline for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR-2026) of electoral rolls across seven states and Union Territories, pushing the final voter list publication date from November 30 to December 22. The revised schedule covers Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland and Haryana. According to the Commission, the extension is primarily aimed at strengthening the identification and verification of Absent, Shifted, Dead, and Duplicate (ASDD) voters, whose enumeration forms were printed on November 18.

The distribution and collection of these forms through door-to-door visits will take place from November 18 to 30, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) carrying out the electoral exercise at the grassroots level. The administrative processing of the collected forms is scheduled to be completed by December 10. The Commission has also directed that the process of addressing claims and objections related to electoral rolls in Jharkhand be completed by December 15, a report by IANS news agency said.

Key Highlights

New Final List Date: The publication of the final electoral roll under SIR-2026 has been deferred from November 30 to December 22.

States & UTs Covered: The revised schedule applies to seven regions, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland and Haryana.

Reason for Extension: The additional time has been granted primarily to strengthen the identification and verification of voters falling under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, and Duplicate) category.

Enumeration Forms Milestone: As per the updated timeline, the preparation and printing of enumeration forms for ASDD voters were completed on November 18.

Following the completion of all verification procedures and the resolution of discrepancies, the final and updated electoral rolls will be published on December 22. The Election Commission has instructed the Chief Electoral Officers and District Election Officers of all seven states and Union Territories to ensure wide publicity of the revised schedule so that voters are informed about the changes in time.

It has also directed the authorities to provide written information about the updated timeline to all recognised political parties to ensure transparency and facilitate the smooth and orderly completion of the voter revision exercise. The revised schedule is aimed at ensuring a more comprehensive verification of electoral records before the publication of the final voter lists.

(With inputs from agencies)