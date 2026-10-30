SIR deadline extended again: Voters in Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, 3 other states get more time; Check new dates

Election Commission has extended the SIR deadlines in Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Nagaland again. Check the new state-wise dates and how to add your name, correct details or raise objections online.

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SIR deadline extended again: Voters in Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, 3 other states get more time; Check new dates (photo credit, IANS)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in six states and Union Territory Delhi. The revised schedule gives election officials more time to complete the process and allows eligible voters additional time to raise claims and objections in certain states.

The states covered under the latest extension are Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Nagaland, along with Delhi. The final electoral rolls in five states will now be published on November 30, 2026, while Delhi’s final voter list will be released on December 22.

The decision was taken on October 29 after the Election Commission received requests from the Chief Electoral Officers of the concerned states and Delhi. This is another revision to the SIR schedule, which has been extended several times.

The latest decision also comes after the Supreme Court asked the Election Commission to consider extending the deadline for Delhi voters to submit their claims and objections.

SIR 2026: Check revised state-wise dates

The Election Commission has changed the deadlines for filing claims, raising objections and completing the verification process. Here are the important dates for each state.

Maharashtra: In Maharashtra, the last date for submitting claims and objections has been extended from October 26 to November 13. The process of issuing notices and resolving claims will continue until November 25. The final voter list will be published on November 30. The draft electoral roll for the state was released on August 31.

New Delhi: Voters in the capital city have received additional time to submit their claims and objections. The earlier deadline of October 30 has now been extended to November 25. The Election Commission will complete the process of checking and resolving claims by December 15. The final voter list will be published on December 22.

Haryana: In Haryana, the process of issuing notices and deciding claims and objections will continue until November 20. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 30.

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh will follow the same revised schedule as Haryana. The notice and claims disposal process will end on November 20, and the final voter list will be released on November 30.

Telangana: In Telangana, election officials will get time until November 26 to complete the process of issuing notices and resolving claims and objections. The final electoral roll will be published on November 30.

Nagaland: The deadline for completing the notice and claims disposal process in Nagaland has been extended to November 25. The final voter list will also be released on November 30.

What is the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls?

The Special Intensive Revision is a process carried out by the Election Commission to check and update voter lists. During this exercise, officials verify voter details to ensure that the electoral rolls contain accurate information.

The process helps identify eligible voters whose names are missing, check incorrect entries and remove names that should no longer remain on the list, following the prescribed legal procedure.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other election officials play an important role in the exercise. They help verify details and assist voters with the required forms and documents.

The third phase of the SIR exercise was announced by the Election Commission on May 14. It covers 16 states and three Union Territories and is being carried out in different stages.

How can voters add their names or correct details?

People who are eligible to vote but cannot find their names on the electoral roll can apply for inclusion. Voters can also request changes if their personal details are incorrect.

The Election Commission provides different forms for these purposes:

Form 6: For eligible voters who want to register their names in the electoral roll.

For eligible voters who want to register their names in the electoral roll. Form 7: For raising objections to the inclusion of a name or requesting deletion of an entry on valid grounds.

For raising objections to the inclusion of a name or requesting deletion of an entry on valid grounds. Form 8: For correcting personal details, changing addresses within a constituency or updating other voter information.

Voters can visit the official website https://voters.eci.gov.in/ to access these services and check relevant information. They can also contact their local BLO or election office for assistance.

What should voters do after the SIR deadline extensiom?

The Election Commission has asked state and local election authorities to make the revised schedule widely known so that eligible voters get enough time to complete the required formalities. Voters should check their names and personal details in the electoral roll and submit the necessary forms if any correction or addition is required. They should also keep the relevant supporting documents ready.

The extension is important for people whose names are missing or whose details need correction, particularly in Delhi and Maharashtra, where the deadline for filing claims and objections has now been extended.

The final electoral rolls will be published after the verification and claims disposal process is completed in each state.