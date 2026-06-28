Delhi voters alert! SIR to begin on THIS day; Here’s how to fill the Enumeration Form

The Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign aims to update and verify voter lists across the country. In Delhi, the exercise is scheduled to begin on June 30, with Booth Level Officers set to carry out door-to-door surveys. The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has also shared important details on the official X account to help voters navigate the process smoothly.
All registered electors are requested to cooperate with BLOs during the house-to-house verification process & submit their Enumeration Forms to ensure their names remain in the Electoral Roll.
️ House-to-House Verification: 30 June – 29 July 2026.#SIR2026#DelhiVotes pic.twitter.com/5VwjcqyAiA
— DM/DEO NORTH EAST DELHI (@dm_northeast) June 27, 2026
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) involves Booth Level Officers (BLOs) carrying out door-to-door verification to confirm the details of eligible voters and ensure the electoral roll is accurate, complete and up to date.
It is being done to cover all eligible citizens aged 18 years and above, remove absent, shifted, dead, duplicate and ineligible entries and ensure transparency and accuracy of the electoral roll.
Also Read | SIR in Focus: What Is Special Intensive Revision? Manpower, States covered and full timeline explained
Some of the key features of SIR include door-to-door verification by BLOs of every polling station. Meanwhile, every voter will have to fill the Enumeration Form,
update their photo and update/share mobile numbers.
Every registered voter in Delhi must complete the Enumeration Form as part of the verification process to keep their name on the voter list.
Also Read | Election Commission announces SIR Phase-3 after West Bengal Elections; check full list of states and UTs
The BLO will provide the enumeration form, which needs to be filled with voter details of self or parents, grandparents of the previous SIR. Following this, the form has to be submitted to the BLO. Notably, the calculation form can also be filled online.
Keep in mind that SIR is a time-bound process, while the cooperation of all citizens is extremely necessary. Your information is secure and will only be used for voter lists. For any information or assistance, contact your BLO or use the Book a Call with BLO feature on the ECINet App.
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