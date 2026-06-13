SIR in Focus: What Is Special Intensive Revision? Manpower, States covered and full timeline explained

SIR is a participative exercise involving all stakeholders including electors, political parties and election officials.

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SIR in Focus: What Is Special Intensive Revision? Manpower, States covered and full timeline explained(Representational Image)

India, often regarded as the world’s largest democracy, is famous for its diverse culture, vibrant political system, and constitutional values that uphold freedom, equality, and justice. Recently, general elections were held in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Amid the election season, the word ‘ Special Intensive Revision (SIR)’ trended across social media platforms and news headlines. Several questions lingered in a common man’s mind regarding the Special Intensive Revision. In this article, we have provided you with the necessary details related to Special Intensive Revision.

What do you mean by Special Intensive Revision?

SIR is a participative exercise involving all stakeholders including electors, political parties and election officials. ECI requests all political parties to appoint BLAs for each Polling Booth, in order to ensure full participation of political parties so that SIR is conducted with complete transparency and full participation of political parties.

On May 14, 2026, the Election Commission of India(ECI), in exercise of its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution of India, Section 21 along with other applicable provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, has ordered Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 16 States and 3 Union Territories (UTs).

“No eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll,” is the key objective of the Special Intensive Revision. Every person who is a citizen of India and who is not less than eighteen years of age on the qualifying date and is not otherwise disqualified under any law shall be entitled to be registered in the electoral roll.

According to the press release published on May 15, during SIR, BLOs will conduct house-to-house enumeration. Every existing elector, whose name exists in the electoral roll, will be made available an Enumeration Form (in duplicate) through BLOs. The elector has to fill the enumeration form, filling his/her required details and has to return one copy to the BLO. Provision will also be given to electors to fill Enumeration Form online during the SIR period.

Enumeration Phase has started for the states of Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Manipur on 30.05.2026. All eligible electors whose Enumeration Forms are received by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) on or before June 28, 2026, will be included in the Draft Electoral Rolls. Electors who are unable to submit their Enumeration Forms by June 28, 2026, may apply through Form 6 along with the prescribed Declaration Form during the claims and objections period.

Both tables given below have been taken from the press release from the Press Information Bulletin(PIB) of the Election Commission.

States/UTs Qualifying date of SIR Preparation, Training & Printing House to House visits by BLOs Rationalization of Polling Stations Publication of draft Electoral roll Period for filing claims & objections Notice Phase/ disposal of Claims & objection Publication of Final Electoral Roll Odisha Mizoram Sikkim Manipur 01.07.2026 20.05.2026 to 29.05.2026 30.05.2026 to 28.06.2026 By 28.06.2026 05.07.2026 05.07.2026 to 04.08.2026 05.07.2026 to 02.09.2026 06.09.2026 5. DNH & DD 01.07.2026 25.05.2026 to 03.06.2026 04.06.2026 to 03.07.2026 By 03.07.2026 10.07.2026 10.07.2026 to 09.08.2026 10.07.2026 to 07.09.2026 11.09.2026 6. Uttarakhand 01.07.2026 29.05.2026 to 07.06.2026 08.06.2026 to 07.07.2026 By 07.07.2026 14.07.2026 14.07.2026 to 13.08.2026 10.07.2026 to 11.09.2026 15.09.2026 Andhra Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Haryana Chandigarh 01.07.2026 05.06.2026 to 14.06.2026 15.06.2026 to 14.07.2026 By 14.07.2026 21.07.2026 21.07.2026 to 20.08.2026 21.07.2026 to 18.09.2026 22.09.2026 Telangana Punjab 01.10.2026 15.06.2026 to 24.06.2026 25.06.2026 to 24.07.2026 By 24.07.2026 31.07.2026 31.07.2026 to 30.08.2026 31.07.2026 to 28.09.2026 01.10.2026 Karnataka Meghalaya Maharashtra Jharkhand Delhi 01.10.2026 20.06.2026 to 29.06.2026 30.06.2026 to 29.07.2026 By 29.07.2026 05.08.2026 05.08.2026 to 04.09.2026 05.08.2026 to 03.10.2026 07.10.2026 18. Nagaland 01.10.2026 05.08.2026 to 14.08.2026 16.08.2026 to 14.09.2026 By 14.09.2026 20.09.2026 20.09.2026 to 20.10.2026 20.09.2026 to 18.11.2026 22.11.2026 19. Tripura 01.10.2026 05.09.2026 to 14.09.2026 15.09.2026 to 14.10.2026 By 14.10.2026 21.10.2026 21.10.2026 to 20.10.2026 21.10.2026 to 19.12.2026 23.12.2026

Annexure-II

Name of the State/UT Number of BLOs Number of BLAs Electors (as on 12.05.2026) Andhra Pradesh 46,397 68,868 4,16,16,061 Arunachal Pradesh 2288 3131 8,87,607 Chandigarh 614 1143 5,18,663 DNH & DD 488 466 4,27,849 Haryana 20629 12917 2,06,63,155 Jharkhand 29571 21644 2,64,89,777 Karnataka 59050 25,284 5,55,74,064 Maharashtra 97924 96949 9,86,64,413 Manipur 2996 5003 20,91,999 Meghalaya 3551 0 23,43,252 Mizoram 1353 3430 8,75,004 Nagaland 2432 2623 13,56,858 NCT of Delhi 13026 28881 1,48,23,234 Odisha 38123 8391 3,34,33,659 Punjab 24453 8547 2,14,56,297 Sikkim 572 681 4,71,094 Tripura 3356 6757 28,97,674 Telangana 35985 25886 3,39,20,705 Uttarakhand 11733 21808 79,76,466 Total 3,94,541 3,42,409 36,73,87,831

In the first two phases of the SIR in 13 States/UTs covering nearly 59 crore electors as on the date of order of SIR in the respective States/UTs, over 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs appointed by political parties were involved in various stages of the SIR process.