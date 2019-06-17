New Delhi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday reacted sharply to Amit Shah’s ‘another strike on Pakistan’ tweet, which the Home Minister has posted after Indian cricket team’s victory in the ongoing World Cup 2019.

Referring to an outbreak of encephalitis in Bihar’s Muzzaffarpur that has claimed lives of orve 100 children in 16 days, the RJD said,”Sir, please do a strike on encephalitis in Bihar. More than 200 kids have been died due to it. Thanking you in anticipation!” the party posted on Twitter.

Sir, please do a strike on encephalitis in Bihar. More than 200 kids have been died due to it. Thanking you in anticipation! https://t.co/txeMlgmYkU — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) June 17, 2019

Notably, the death toll due to encephalitis in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur rose to 125 on Monday. Encephalitis, a vector-borne disease, is an acute inflammation of the brain caused by any one of a number of viruses, the World Health Organisation (WHO) states. However, the disease in rare occasions can also be caused by bacteria, fungi, and other agents. The disease can be transmitted through various vector-infected sources, be it mosquitoes, ticks or the bite of a mammal. Nearly 300 children have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital.

Yesterday the Union Home Minister had congratulated Indian cricket team for its victory over Pakistan in a World Cup match saying it was ‘another strike’ on the neighbouring country and the ‘result is same’.

Shah’s comments came after India inflicted a humiliating 89-run defeat on their arch-rivals in the much-hyped World Cup match held in Manchester on Sunday. “Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win. #INDvPAK (sic),” he had tweeted.

By mentioning ‘another strike’, the home minister referred to the surgical strike carried by the Indian Air Force on a terror camp at Balakot in Pakistan on February 26 after terrorists exploded a CRPF bus at Pulawama in Jammu and Kashmir killing 40 personnel.