SIR row: 42 former judges warn against ‘vote theft’ claims, back Election Commission

The judges' open letter doesn't hold back. They voice grave concern over a sustained campaign aimed at undermining the Election Commission, the judiciary and other constitutional institutions.

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LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a sit-in protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at the roundabout near Shangri-La hotel in New Delhi. PTI

A group of 42 former judges has written an open letter about what they see as a sustained campaign to discredit the Election Commission, the judiciary and other constitutional institutions. They question the ‘vote theft’ claims, saying no evidence backs them, and warn that constantly calling these bodies ‘thieves’ and ‘compromised’ could shake people’s trust in democracy.

“We write because, in moments like these, silence is no longer a neutral choice. Our concern is grave. India’s constitutional bodies are under sustained attack,” the letter read.

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“The Election Commission of India stands at the centre of this assault. Even the higher judiciary which we hold in high esteem, and statutory agencies have not been spared,” it added.

This is not fair criticism, the judges said. In their letter, they wrote that it “appears to be a calculated campaign driven by vested political interests, with little regard for the potentially devastating consequences of destabilising the world’s largest democracy.”

Defending the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the signatories emphasised that it is a legally established exercise aimed at ensuring clean and accurate voter lists.

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“Trust is the currency of democracy,” the letter warned, cautioning that attempts to delegitimise elections could fuel unrest and embolden anarchic elements.

The signatories include former judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices of high courts, and others. Former Supreme Court Judges Justice Hemant Gupta, Justice Pankaj Mittal are among those who signed.