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SIR Row Live: Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka arrested, claims CJP; Delhi Police calls it preventive

CJP leader Saurav Das shared a video on his Instagram handle shortly after detention and said, “We have breached Jantar Mantar.” Ashutosh Ranka said in the video that the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will happen from Jantar Mantar only, "no matter what".

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: October 14, 2026, 8:38 AM IST
SIR Row Live: Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka arrested, claims CJP; Delhi Police calls it preventive
Cockroach Janta Party

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party have been placed under preventive arrest. This comes after CJP claimed that co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested following the Jantar Mantar breach. CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh, in an update earlier, said Das, Ranka and CJP national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde will likely be produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg Police Station.

The Delhi Police had, on Tuesday evening, filed an FIR against Das, Ranka and Shinde for allegedly trespassing into the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation, PTI news agency cited officials as saying. While the cops say the leaders are under preventive arrest, CJP’s Ratna Singh, in a post on X, said the Delhi Police had arrested Das, Ranka and Shinde in the breach case. “Trespass, bond violation, obstruction of public official’s duty, etc,” Singh said about the charges on them.

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SIR Row Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 14, 2026 9:23 AM IST

    SIR Row Live: Saurav Das shared a video on his Instagram handle shortly after detention and said, “We have breached Jantar Mantar.” Ashutosh Ranka said in the video that the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will happen from Jantar Mantar only, “no matter what”.

  • Oct 14, 2026 9:22 AM IST

    SIR Row Live: CJP’s Ratna Singh, in a post on X, said the Delhi Police had arrested Das, Ranka and Shinde in the breach case. “Trespass, bond violation, obstruction of public official’s duty, etc,” Singh said about the charges on them.

  • Oct 14, 2026 8:40 AM IST

    SIR Row Live: CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh, in an update earlier, said Das, Ranka and CJP national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde will likely be produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg Police Station .

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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