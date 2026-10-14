LIVE

SIR Row Live: Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka arrested, claims CJP; Delhi Police calls it preventive

CJP leader Saurav Das shared a video on his Instagram handle shortly after detention and said, “We have breached Jantar Mantar.” Ashutosh Ranka said in the video that the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will happen from Jantar Mantar only, "no matter what".

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/sir-row-ashutosh-ranka-saurav-das-abhijeet-dipke-ajinkya-shinde-bjp-ratna-singh-jantar-mantar-gyanesh-kumar-delhi-police-cec-election-commission-8535853/ Copy

Cockroach Janta Party

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party have been placed under preventive arrest. This comes after CJP claimed that co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested following the Jantar Mantar breach. CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh, in an update earlier, said Das, Ranka and CJP national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde will likely be produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg Police Station.

The Delhi Police had, on Tuesday evening, filed an FIR against Das, Ranka and Shinde for allegedly trespassing into the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation, PTI news agency cited officials as saying. While the cops say the leaders are under preventive arrest, CJP’s Ratna Singh, in a post on X, said the Delhi Police had arrested Das, Ranka and Shinde in the breach case. “Trespass, bond violation, obstruction of public official’s duty, etc,” Singh said about the charges on them.

SIR Row Live: