SIR row: Election Commissioners raised 14 objections over voter roll changes, EC says decisions were unanimous

According to the report, the objections covered several key areas of the voter registration process. These included adding new voters, deleting names from electoral rolls, maintaining voter data and the process for filing appeals against decisions involving voters.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/sir-row-election-commissioners-raised-14-objections-over-voter-roll-changes-ec-says-decisions-were-unanimous-sandhu-joshi-raised-concerns-over-name-deletions-database-handling-8529142/ Copy

(PTI/File)

Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised concerns over several issues, including the deletion of voters’ names in different states, during the voter roll cleanup process. However, the Election Commission maintained that its decisions on the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were unanimous, according to reports. The remarks came after a media report claimed that Sandhu and Joshi had objected to steps taken by the Election Commission 14 times over a period of 10 months during the SIR exercise.

Responding to questions, officials said the two Election Commissioners had raised concerns over decisions involving the deletion of names in different states and the handling of voter data.

EC sources said all decisions taken by the Election Commission of India, including those related to the SIR, were unanimous and had the approval of both Election Commissioners as well as Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Officials also pointed to the law governing the Election Commission and a Supreme Court judgment, saying that decisions should be taken unanimously as far as possible. If a consensus cannot be reached, the majority view should prevail, they said.

The Indian Express reported that Sandhu and Joshi had raised questions within the three-member Election Commission over issues linked to the SIR of electoral rolls on several occasions.

The nationwide SIR exercise is being overseen by all three Election Commissioners. According to the report, Sandhu and Joshi formally recorded objections at least 14 times over the past 10 months against certain decisions and orders, including four objections made on a single day. The report said the objections related to decisions allegedly taken without their knowledge.

The SIR has faced strong opposition from several political parties. Opposition leaders have alleged that the exercise could lead to the exclusion of voters who do not support the BJP and its allies. The Election Commission has maintained that the exercise is aimed at cleaning and updating electoral rolls.

What the report said

The Indian Express investigation said it examined written objections recorded by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi between November 2025 and August 2026.

According to the report, the objections covered several key areas of the voter registration process. These included adding new voters, deleting names from electoral rolls, maintaining voter data and the process for filing appeals against decisions involving voters.

The report said Sandhu and Joshi questioned whether some decisions and orders had been issued without their knowledge. Their objections were also shared with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, according to the report.

The report also highlighted changes made to Form 6, which is used by people to apply for registration as new voters. In July, the form was changed to include questions linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Under the revised form, new applicants were asked whether their own name, or the name of a parent or grandparent, appeared in the electoral roll prepared during the previous SIR.

Applicants had to answer the question before submitting the form. The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi had raised an objection to the change in May.

According to the report, Joshi said Form 6 was prescribed under the electoral rules and could not be changed without first amending those rules. Sandhu later supported the objection.

The report said the question remained part of Form 6 until September 21.