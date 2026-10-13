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SIR Row Live: Congress knocks Supreme Court’s doors over Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, BJP dares Rahul Gandhi to…

Terming the opposition’s movement an artificial, manufactured protest, Sarma accused Congress of attacking democratic institutions, "Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress party are currently acting at the behest of foreign powers. They dislike the country's Supreme Court, the Election Commission, and the Parliament; they even dislike the nation's youth."

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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: The National Capital is witnessing a fresh political showdown as opposition parties march towards the Supreme Court, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over India’s voter list revision process. On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenged the Election Commission’s actions, while the BJP accused the opposition of politicising constitutional institutions. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the other hand, countered the opposition’s claims, defended the electoral roll updates, and fired a scathing volley at Congress over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and action against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Sarma, while addressing the media, defended the necessity of the SIR process, attributing it to decades of demographic changes driven by cross-border infiltration.

Citing historical parliamentary admissions, Sarma emphasised, “Why does the country need an SIR today? When Indrajit Gupta was Home Minister, he himself stated in Parliament that the names of 30 lakh foreign nationals were included in the Assam voter list. The demographic changes seen today in Assam, Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar clearly demonstrate that infiltration from Bangladesh into our country occurs daily.”

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