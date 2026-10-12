SIR Row: Opposition to march to Supreme Court on Monday, Rahul Gandhi to submit memorandum with 3 key demands

On Friday, leaders of various opposition parties of the INDIA bloc marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk and later handed over a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu.

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Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Intensifying their agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, opposition parties are all set to march to the Supreme Court on Monday with the leaders of the opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge—seeking time to meet the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to raise the “vote chori” issue. Both Gandhi and Kharge have written to CJI Surya Kant for a meeting with him between 4 and 5 PM on Monday to hand over a memorandum.

Rahul Gandhi said opposition parties, civil society, and youth would march to the Supreme Court to submit the memorandum to the CJI on behalf of the country, demanding an end to ‘vote chori’, CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, halting of SIR and switching back to paper ballot.

The Congress has termed Monday’s protest as “Chalo Delhi – March for Democracy” and said they would converge at 1.30 PM at Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction. In a post on X, Gandhi said the march to the Supreme Court would be by Indians united beyond parties, gender, caste, community and state.

“Yesterday, the nation’s young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want.

“Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us,” he said in his post.

“Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India’s voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat,” he also said, adding that “tomorrow all of India” will march to the Supreme Court.

Yesterday, the nation’s young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want. Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us. We will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to vote chori, halting of SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India’s voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat. Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court. कल दिल्ली में देश का युवा शांतिपूर्ण विरोध के लिए सड़कों पर उतरा। उनके दिलों में नफ़रत या गुस्सा नहीं, मोहब्बत थी। लेकिन उन्हें पुलिस और BJP के गुंडों, दोनों ने पीटा। ऐसा भारत हम नहीं चाहते। कल, सोमवार 12 अक्टूबर को, हम भारतीय होने के नाते सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक मार्च करेंगे। पार्टी, महिला-पुरुष, जाति, समुदाय और राज्य की हर दीवार से ऊपर उठकर, हम सब एक साथ चलेंगे। देश का युवा, तमाम विपक्षी दल, सिविल सोसाइटी और लोकतंत्र में विश्वास रखने वाले, भारत के संविधान के साथ खड़े सभी लोग हमारे साथ चलेंगे। हम देश की ओर से मुख्य न्यायाधीश को एक ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे। हमारी माँग है – वोट चोरी बंद हो, SIR पर रोक लगे और ज्ञानेश कुमार इस्तीफ़ा दें। नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह, अजित डोभाल और मोहन भागवत भारत की आवाज़ को दबा नहीं सकते। ये कायर हमें डरा नहीं सकते। इन्हें पीछे हटना ही होगा।

हम सब साथ चलेंगे – मोहब्बत, भाईचारे और देशभक्ति के साथ। डरो मत। कल पूरा भारत सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक मार्च करेगा। #ChaloDilli — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 11, 2026

Gandhi also alleged that protesters were beaten up by the police and BJP’s goons on Saturday.

He said they were marching in protest as citizens of the country only because they wanted to protect the Constitution. Kharge earlier said in Bengaluru that he and Gandhi have sought a meeting with the CJI on Monday to seek his intervention on the issue of “vote chori”.

On Friday, leaders of various opposition parties of the INDIA bloc marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk and later handed over a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking in Bengaluru, Kharge also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have “created chaos” across the country, and the heavy police deployment and detentions during protests on Saturday show the government’s “fear” of the youth agitation.

“We have sought a time between 4 and 5 pm. We will also apprise him, as we cannot demand. Only with folded hands, we can request him,” Kharge said about the meeting with CJI Surya Kant.

“With folded hands we will apprise him of the situation. Chaos is being created in the country by the home minister and the prime minister, and everywhere an undeclared emergency is imposed,” Kharge said, adding that they have both written letters to the CJI.