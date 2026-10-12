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  • SIR Row: Opposition to march to Supreme Court on Monday, Rahul Gandhi to submit memorandum with 3 key demands

SIR Row: Opposition to march to Supreme Court on Monday, Rahul Gandhi to submit memorandum with 3 key demands

On Friday, leaders of various opposition parties of the INDIA bloc marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk and later handed over a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu.

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: October 12, 2026, 7:23 AM IST
SIR Row: Opposition to march to Supreme Court on Monday, Rahul Gandhi to submit memorandum with 3 key demands
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Intensifying their agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, opposition parties are all set to march to the Supreme Court on Monday with the leaders of the opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge—seeking time to meet the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to raise the “vote chori” issue. Both Gandhi and Kharge have written to CJI Surya Kant for a meeting with him between 4 and 5 PM on Monday to hand over a memorandum.

Rahul Gandhi said opposition parties, civil society, and youth would march to the Supreme Court to submit the memorandum to the CJI on behalf of the country, demanding an end to ‘vote chori’, CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, halting of SIR and switching back to paper ballot.

Read more: 'Every FIR is a medal on my chest': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi makes big statement after being booked

The Congress has termed Monday’s protest as “Chalo Delhi – March for Democracy” and said they would converge at 1.30 PM at Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction. In a post on X, Gandhi said the march to the Supreme Court would be by Indians united beyond parties, gender, caste, community and state.

“Yesterday, the nation’s young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want.

“Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us,” he said in his post.

“Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India’s voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat,” he also said, adding that “tomorrow all of India” will march to the Supreme Court.

Gandhi also alleged that protesters were beaten up by the police and BJP’s goons on Saturday.

He said they were marching in protest as citizens of the country only because they wanted to protect the Constitution. Kharge earlier said in Bengaluru that he and Gandhi have sought a meeting with the CJI on Monday to seek his intervention on the issue of “vote chori”.

On Friday, leaders of various opposition parties of the INDIA bloc marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk and later handed over a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking in Bengaluru, Kharge also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have “created chaos” across the country, and the heavy police deployment and detentions during protests on Saturday show the government’s “fear” of the youth agitation.

“We have sought a time between 4 and 5 pm. We will also apprise him, as we cannot demand. Only with folded hands, we can request him,” Kharge said about the meeting with CJI Surya Kant.

“With folded hands we will apprise him of the situation. Chaos is being created in the country by the home minister and the prime minister, and everywhere an undeclared emergency is imposed,” Kharge said, adding that they have both written letters to the CJI.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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