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SIR Update: SC issues one-day deadline for Bengal voter list revision, orders fresh review of records

SIR Update: SC issues one-day deadline for Bengal voter list revision, orders fresh review of records

SIR Update: The Supreme Court issued a one-day deadline for the revision of voter list updates. Scroll down to know details.

SIR Update: SC issues one-day deadline for Bengal voter list revision, orders fresh review of records

SIR Update: The Supreme Court has issued a strict one-day deadline for the voter list updates. It has ordered the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) tribunals to review the records to ensure fairness and transparency. This comes after the concerns over the deletions and objections kept growing in the state.

SC orders voter list revision

The Supreme Court’s order read, “We have requested the tribunals to revisit the entire documentation including reasons given by the judicial officers to eliminate any doubt.”

It added that the court has requested the tribunals to provide a fair hearing to the parties. In the court hearing, the top court asked all the authorities to ensure completion of all the pending work on the same day. The apex court also highlighted that there should not be any possible delays in the resolution of claims and objections associated with the voter list.

The Chief Justice Surya Kant said, “The central forces will not be withdrawn from West Bengal looking at the way things have happened in the past.”

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The Chief Justice added that if the state machinery fails, “then we will see what can be done.”

Board of the Supreme Court

The board of the Supreme Court comprised Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with the Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. They referred to a letter from the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court and mentioned that out of almost 60 lakh, the judicial officers decided over 59 lakh claims along with the objections, as of April 6 noon.

SC’s order for tribunals

The Supreme Court directed the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) appellate tribunals to go through the documents again. The objective of the move is to remove any doubts and suspicions and make sure that no eligible voter is excluded in the wrong manner.

Board’s direction for Calcutta High Court

The board has directed the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to make a panel of three members comprising former senior judges to build uniform procedures for the tribunals.

Alongside this, the court provided directions to the ECI for publishing the final supplementary list by April 7 in case of any pending digital signature uploads.

(With inputs from PTI)

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