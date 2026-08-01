‘Sirf reel par hi maaf karoge ya…’: Dipke takes another swipe after PM Modi’s fifth Instagram video

In the video, PM Modi addressed the public anger over viral clips in which abusive and objectionable remarks were made against him and said he had chosen to forgive the students involved.

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'Sirf reel par hi maaf karoge ya...': Dipke takes another swipe after PM Modi's fifth Instagram video (Image: PTI)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has once again taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his latest Instagram video. On Friday, PM Modi shared his fifth Instagram video in a week, saying he had forgiven the students who used abusive language against him during the recent protests. Soon after, Dipke responded with a sarcastic comment, asking whether the government would also drop the cases filed against the protesters. “Sirf reel par hi maaf karoge ya cases bhi vapas loge?” (Will you forgive them only through an Instagram reel, or will you also withdraw the cases?), Dipke wrote in the comments section of the Prime Minister’s post.

In the video, PM Modi addressed the public anger over viral clips in which abusive and objectionable remarks were made against him. Using Instagram, a platform he has increasingly been using to connect with younger audiences, the Prime Minister said he had chosen to forgive the students involved.

WATCH PM Modi’s Instagram video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

Modi said he has decided to forgive the students involved in the controversy and appealed to the public to do the same. In his message, the Prime Minister said that everyone makes mistakes and that young people should be guided instead of being pushed away.

“I want to forgive them, and I hope society will also accept my appeal. Sometimes our tongue gets caught between our teeth. It hurts, but we don’t break our teeth because both the tongue and the teeth belong to us. In the same way, these children are our own, and it is our responsibility to guide them,” he said.

PM Modi also said that filing cases and punishing the students would not solve the issue.

“Taking them to court, punishing them or troubling their families will not change anything,” he said.

He urged the youngsters to learn from their mistakes, work towards their goals and play a role in the country’s development.

Addressing them directly, he said they should move forward with confidence, learn new things, chase their dreams and contribute to building a stronger India. The Prime Minister added that the country’s progress is closely linked to the success of its youth and said he remains committed to securing a better future for them.

His remarks come amid the controversy over a teenager who was booked after a video from the July 23 protest allegedly showed her using abusive language against the Prime Minister. Several posters carrying offensive messages against him had also surfaced online during and after the protest.