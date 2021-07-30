Sirmaur: Himachal Pradesh has been battered by rains and landslides for the past few weeks, claiming many lives and disruption of emergency services in the state. Another video that has now gone viral on social media shows a stretch of road collapsing as a hillside crashes down in dramatic visuals of a landslide that took place in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh this morning. The road caved in at Kamrau in Sirmaur district after two days of incessant rain.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For Clerical, Technical Posts Today | Check Rally Venue, Other Details Here

A clip shared by news agency ANI shows a chunk of the hillside falling, taking the entire road with it. About 100 metres of the road can be seen sliding down and vanishing within moments. There are no reports of casualties as of now. The road, according to officials, connected two points called Paonta Sahib and Shillai-Hatkori. The National Highway 707 is blocked due to the landslide. Traffic has been closed in the area and policemen posted at the entry points to warn people to take different routes. According to reports, the landslide took place near Nahan town.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1421070889941016588?s=20

A series of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides have been reported from the region over the past few days. Last evening, a woman died and nine people were injured when a pickup van fell into a gorge in the same district, according to a state disaster management official quoted by PTI. As many as 175 tourists are stranded in Lahaul-Spiti in the state after a cloudburst and landslides triggered by heavy rain.