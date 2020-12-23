New Delhi: Father Thomas Kotoor, key accused in the Sister Abhaya murder case, was on Wednesday sent to double life sentence after 28 long years. Sister Abhaya, an inmate of Pius X convent in Kerala’s Kottayam, was found dead in the well of the convent on March 27, 1992. A special CBI court had on Tuesday found guilty of killing the victim, along with nun Sephy who was his accomplice. Also Read - Sister Abhaya Murder Case: CBI Court Finds Catholic Priest, Nun Guilty in Connection With Her Killing

The case had dragged on with initially both the Crime Branch and the CBI dismissing it as a suicide. The turnaround in the case happened after public activist Joemon Puthenpurackal formed an Acton Council and managed to get the case reopened. Also Read - After 28 Years of Sister Abhaya's Murder, Special CBI Court to Deliver Verdict Today

More details will be added to the story…