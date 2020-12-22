New Delhi: A special CBI court in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday pronounced verdict in the sister Abhaya murder case and held both accused Father Thomas Kottoor, nun Sephy as guilty. Abhaya, an inmate of Pius X convent in Kottayam, was found dead in the well of the convent on March 27, 1992.

The case has dragged on with initially both the Crime Branch and the CBI dismissing it as a suicide, however, public activist Joemon Puthenpurackal formed an Acton Council and pursued the case. The turnaround in the case happened after Puthenpurackal, managed to get the case reopened.