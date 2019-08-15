New Delhi: A Latvian woman who lost her sister in a horrific incident in Thiruvananthapuram last year, in a heartwarming video lending out a helping hand to the people of Kerala who have been suffering due to the devastating floods that have battered the state yet again.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday shared the video of the sister of Latvian woman Liga who was sexually assaulted and murdered in March last year. Putting her grim memories aside, Ilze Skromane sent part of her salary as a contribution to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) this year to help those in distress as a result of the floods.

In her video message, Ilze said, “Hello my dear Keralites, I just wanted to make this video to tell you that I have not forgotten you. I have been watching closely the hard times you are going through at the moment. Please know that you are in my thoughts and in my prayers. Hope that really soon this hardship will be behind you and you will be able to start to rebuild your lives. I am sending you all my love from the other side of the ocean. Stay strong and I will come and visit you sometime soon. Hopefully, by that time everything will be back to normal.”

Sharing the video, the Kerala CM said that the message is all about “love”. “Ilze is the sister of the Latvian national who was murdered in Kerala. In this time of difficulty, it is heartening to know that Kerala is in the thoughts of many across the world. Ilze has made a contribution to CMDRF,” he said in his tweet.

Ilze had visited Kerala last year with her sister Liga on a short vacation. Liga was also in the country for traditional treatment for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. However, while Liga was undergoing her treatment in Thiruvananthapuram, she was abducted. sexually assaulted and later found murdered. Her body was discovered on April 20 near a mangrove forest at Panathura in Thiruvananthapuram.

The police had arrested two persons, a caterer and a tourist guide, in connection with the murder. However, the case is pending trial.