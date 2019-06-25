Bengaluru: SIT ( Special Investigation Team) conducted searches at IMA’s Tilak Nagar and Yashwantapur shops on Tuesday and seized 2.27 kg gold ornaments, 26.5 kg silver and cash, worth Rs 83,26,000.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted search related to the ponzi scam as it issued a summon to Mohammed Mansoor, the absconding owner of the Bengaluru-based firm last week.

It held raids at the Lady Curzon road branch of IMA Jewels in Bengaluru between 10 AM and 9 PM. Nearly 30 kg worth gold, 2600 carat diamond and 450 kg worth silver was seized from the IMA store at Lady Curzon road. Along with that, several property documents recovered from the store were also being assessed by the investigating team.

The ED had put up a notice at the firm’s office asking the absconding Khan to appear before it on June 24 at 11 AM.

This came close on the heels of the SIT seeking a red corner notice from Interpol who had recently carried out searches on the premises of IMA Jewels and associated properties. Khan had gone absconding after allegedly threatening to commit suicide in an audio clip. He even accused Congress MLA Roshan Baig of taking Rs 400 crore from him and not returning it.