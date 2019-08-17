New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) today filed chargesheet against six people in MM Kalburgi murder case.

People who were charged in the case are – Amol Kale, Ganesh Miskin, Praveen Prakash Chatur, Vasudev Bhagavan Suryavamshi, Sharad Kalaskar and Amith Ramchandra Baddi.

Notably, during the investigation in journalist Gauri Lankesh’s killing, the Karnataka SIT had arrested Amol Kale, a Pune-based engineer, while Sharad Kalaskar had admitted his involvement in the murder of social activist and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

Amol Kale had names and mobile numbers of the other group members in his diary, including Vaibhav Raut, Sudhanva Gondhalekar, Sharad Kalaskar and others.

Last year, the Supreme Court had pulled up the Karnataka government for ‘doing nothing and just fooling around’ in the investigation of killing of noted scholar and rationalist M M Kalburgi in 2015 at Dharwad.

The Apex court had indicated that it may transfer the case to Bombay High Court for the supervision of investigation after looking into the status report of Karnataka government.

According to police officials, Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure had allegedly shot dead Dabholkar with two pistols in Pune.