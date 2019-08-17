New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be constituted to investigate the Pehlu Khan mob lynching case. The SIT will submit its report within 15 days, reported news agency ANI.

Notably, the decision to set up an SIT comes days after the Alwar sessions court acquitted all six accused in the case, giving them the benefit of the doubt. The judgment was announced in the court of Alwar additional district and session judge number-1, Dr. Sarita Swami.

Earlier on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had termed the lower court’s verdict in the Pehlu Khan case as ‘shocking’. “The lower court verdict in Pehlu Khan case is quite shocking. Inhumanity should have no place in our country and mob lynching is a serious crime,” the Congress leader tweeted.

In her other tweet, she lauded the Rajasthan government for enacting a new law against mob lynching in the state and said, “The Rajasthan government’s initiative to enact a law against mob killing is commendable. It is hoped that a good example of this will be set by providing justice in the Pehlu Khan case.”

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati also slammed the Rajasthan government over the Pehlu Khan case in her tweet. She said, “Due to the gross negligence and inaction of the Rajasthan Congress government, all six accused in the Khan Mob lynching case were acquitted from the lower court there, this is unfortunate.”

On April 1, 2017, Pehlu Khan (55) and his sons were returning from a cattle fair near Jaipur. They were on their way to Haryana when they were attacked by a mob of cow vigilantes in Alwar’s Behror. Khan and his two sons were gheraoed by a mob of ‘gau rakshaks’ and beaten to a pulp on suspicion of cow smuggling. He succumbed to his injuries two days later.

The incident was recorded on camera too which showed Pehlu Khan being beaten by an aggressive crowd. However, the court said that the video evidence was not admissible in court.