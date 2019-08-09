New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and his party colleague D Raja were detained at Srinagar Airport on Friday. Yechury and D Raja were on his way to meet CPI(M) leader Mohn Yusif Tarigami and members of his party’s unit there. TV reports claimed that the left leaders would be sent back to Delhi later in the day.

Calling the detention illegal, the party on its official Twitter handle wrote,”Sitaram Yechury has been detained at Srinagar Airport and not allowed to move anywhere. This despite the fact that he had informed the administration about his visit to meet CPIM MLA MY Tarigami who is not well & other party workers. We strongly protest this illegal detention.”

.@SitaramYechury has being detained at Srinagar Airport and not allowed to move anywhere. This despite the fact that he had informed the administration about his visit to meet CPIM MLA MY Tarigami who is not well & other party workers.

We strongly protest this illegal detention. — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) August 9, 2019

Notably, a day ahead of his visit , Yechury had written to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and had hoped that the ‘administration will not create any hurdles’ in his visit.

“The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has an active unit in the state of Jammu & Kashmir and it had a MLA, Mohd Yusuf Tarigami in the dissolved J&K assembly. As the general secretary of a national party, I wish to visit Mohd Yusuf Tarigami (who I was informed, is not keeping good health) and other members of my party. I propose to reach Srinagar on the 9th (August) morning to meet them. I hope the administration will not create any hurdles in discharging my responsibilities as a leader of my party,” Yechury wrote in his letter.

Earlier on Thursday, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was also detained at Srinagar airport after he arrived there to hold a meeting with Congress leaders over the central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state.

Before leaving Delhi, Azad, who has severely criticised the Narendra Modi-led government over its move on Jammu and Kashmir, dismissed as no significance Doval’s meeting and having lunch with Kashmiri civilians at Shopian a day earlier. Azad told reporters,”By giving money, you can take anyone with you.”

On Wednesday, Doval was spotted having lunch with local residents here, in a bid to show that normalcy was slowly returning to the Valley.

Earlier in the day, phone and internet services were partly restored and schools were reopened in Udhampur and Samba districts. Besides, the state administration also eased restriction in movement of civilians to facilitate Eid prayers next week.