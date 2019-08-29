New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and party’s general secretary Sitaram Yechury left for Srinagar on Thursday after he got permission from the Supreme Court yesterday.

The top Court yesterday allowed Yechury, former Rajya Sabha member, to visit Kashmir to meet his friend and former CPI(M) MLA Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.

The Court, while hearing a batch of petitions questioning the validity of the Central Government’s decision to remove the special status of Jammu & Kashmir, asked Yechury to meet party leader Yousuf Tarigami as a friend, and not for any political purpose.

“We will permit you to go, you are the general secretary of a party. Don’t go for anything else,” said the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

Earlier, Yechury had tried to visit Kashmir as a part of opposition delegation led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi but was sent back from Srinagar airport citing inconvenience to other people and violation of restrictions that were still there in many areas.

He later filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court challenging the detention of the Kashmiri politician.

Tarigami, a four-time MLA from Kulgam constituency in the currently dissolved J&K assembly, was detained after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked.

The plea read that Tarigami’s detention was violative of the fundamental right to life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article of the Constitution.