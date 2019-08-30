New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who visited Srinagar on Thursday to meet party colleague Yousuf Tarigami after the Supreme Court granted him permission to do so, on Friday claimed that the situation on the Valley ‘is not what is being claimed.’

In a statement, the senior CPI(M) leader said, “I went there under the Supreme Court order to meet Comrade Tarigami. I was escorted from the airport directly to his house. I spent the whole day there. The security wanted me to get back to Delhi but I said, no because the SC order clearly says to get a medical opinion and I wanted his family physician to come and visit in my presence and to make an assessment of his health, which happened this morning. Then I returned. He goes through regular monitoring at AIIMS, that has been interrupted.”

He further said, “I was put in a guest house, then the entire area was sealed. Neither can Tarigami leave his house nor can anybody visit him. Neither I could leave the guest house nor anybody could come to meet me. The situation is not as what is being claimed. I will detail everything, what I have seen, in my affidavit. Then I will reveal everything.”

Yechury was a part of an opposition delegation, also comprising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, that tried to visit Srinagar, last Saturday. The delegation, however, was turned back from the airport itself.

Earlier, on August 9, too, he was turned away from the Srinagar airport along with party colleague D Raja when they tried to go the city to meet Tarigami, who is one of several Valley leaders to have been put under house arrest by the Centre. This had forced Yechury to approach the Supreme Court, which, on Thursday, allowed him to go to the city but also told him to meet his party colleague and come back.

The Centre, on August 5, announced that it was scrapping Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by revoking Article 370 of the Constitution. The announcement was made by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha after days of massive troop build-up in the Valley, which was also bifurcated into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.