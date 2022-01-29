Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Sitarganj is one of the seventy electoral constituencies of Uttarakhand and is a part of Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency. It must be noted that Saurabh Bahuguna of Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017 won this seat by defeating Malti Biswas from Indian National Congress with a margin of 28450 votes.Also Read - Kichha Assembly Seat in Uttarakhand Set to Witness Close Fight Between Congress And BJP
In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ajay Bhatt won from Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 339096 votes by defeating Harish Rawat from Indian National Congress.
The Election Commission had earlier this month announced that the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
The last assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.
This time, the Uttarakhand Assembly polls are likely to witness a three-cornered fight among the ruling BJP, the Congress led by Harish Rawat, and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.
The ruling BJP is fighting the Uttarakhand elections under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami. The AAP has projected retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face.
This time, the Sitarganj Assembly constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10 (Thursday).
Key candidates from Sitarganj constituency
Navtej Pal Singh from the Congress
Saurabh Bahuguna from BJP
Ajay Jaiswal from AAP
Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Sitarganj
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Saurabh Bahuguna
|BJP
|Winner
|50,597
|57.85%
|28,450
|Malti Biswas
|INC
|Runner Up
|22,147
|25.32%
|Navtej Pal Singh
|BSP
|3rd
|11,892
|13.60%
|Yogendra Kumar Yadav
|SP
|4th
|811
|0.93%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|5th
|580
|0.66%
|Binda Biswas
|IND
|6th
|437
|0.50%
|Mobeen Ali
|IND
|7th
|400
|0.46%
|Abdul Vaheed
|IND
|8th
|178
|0.20%
|Akhtayar Ahamad
|IND
|9th
|155
|0.18%
|Hem Chandra
|UKKD
|10th
|136
|0.16%
|Raghuvir
|BSRD
|11th
|127
|0.15%
Results of Previous Years in Sitarganj
Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Here’s Full Schedule
Issue of notification: January 21
Last date of filing nomination: January 28
Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
Dates of polling: February 14
Date of counting: March 10, 2022