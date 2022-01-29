Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Sitarganj is one of the seventy electoral constituencies of Uttarakhand and is a part of Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency. It must be noted that Saurabh Bahuguna of Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017 won this seat by defeating Malti Biswas from Indian National Congress with a margin of 28450 votes.Also Read - Kichha Assembly Seat in Uttarakhand Set to Witness Close Fight Between Congress And BJP

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ajay Bhatt won from Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 339096 votes by defeating Harish Rawat from Indian National Congress.

The Election Commission had earlier this month announced that the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The last assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.

This time, the Uttarakhand Assembly polls are likely to witness a three-cornered fight among the ruling BJP, the Congress led by Harish Rawat, and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

The ruling BJP is fighting the Uttarakhand elections under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami. The AAP has projected retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face.

This time, the Sitarganj Assembly constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10 (Thursday).

Key candidates from Sitarganj constituency

Navtej Pal Singh from the Congress

Saurabh Bahuguna from BJP

Ajay Jaiswal from AAP

Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Sitarganj

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Saurabh BahugunaBJPWinner50,59757.85%28,450
Malti BiswasINCRunner Up22,14725.32%
Navtej Pal SinghBSP3rd11,89213.60%
Yogendra Kumar YadavSP4th8110.93%
None Of The AboveNOTA5th5800.66%
Binda BiswasIND6th4370.50%
Mobeen AliIND7th4000.46%
Abdul VaheedIND8th1780.20%
Akhtayar AhamadIND9th1550.18%
Hem ChandraUKKD10th1360.16%
RaghuvirBSRD11th1270.15%

Results of Previous Years in Sitarganj

Year
Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
2012
Kiran Chand MandalBJPWinner29,28040%12,612
Narayan PalBSPRunner Up16,66823%
2007
Narayan PalBSPWinner31,74539%8,437
Kanta Prasad SagarINCRunner Up23,30829%
2002
Naryan PalBSPWinner20,00136%5,662
Beena AryaBJPRunner Up14,33926%

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Here’s Full Schedule

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of filing nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Dates of polling: February 14

Date of counting: March 10, 2022