Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Sitarganj is one of the seventy electoral constituencies of Uttarakhand and is a part of Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency. It must be noted that Saurabh Bahuguna of Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017 won this seat by defeating Malti Biswas from Indian National Congress with a margin of 28450 votes.Also Read - Kichha Assembly Seat in Uttarakhand Set to Witness Close Fight Between Congress And BJP

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ajay Bhatt won from Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 339096 votes by defeating Harish Rawat from Indian National Congress. Also Read - Haridwar: Will BJP President Madan Kaushik’s Unbroken Winning Streak from The Seat Face a Challenge This Election?

The Election Commission had earlier this month announced that the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Also Read - Haldwani Assembly Constituency: Congress or AAP—Who Will Win The Seat This Time?

The last assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.

This time, the Uttarakhand Assembly polls are likely to witness a three-cornered fight among the ruling BJP, the Congress led by Harish Rawat, and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

The ruling BJP is fighting the Uttarakhand elections under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami. The AAP has projected retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face.

This time, the Sitarganj Assembly constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10 (Thursday).

Key candidates from Sitarganj constituency

Navtej Pal Singh from the Congress

Saurabh Bahuguna from BJP

Ajay Jaiswal from AAP

Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Sitarganj

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Saurabh Bahuguna BJP Winner 50,597 57.85% 28,450 Malti Biswas INC Runner Up 22,147 25.32% Navtej Pal Singh BSP 3rd 11,892 13.60% Yogendra Kumar Yadav SP 4th 811 0.93% None Of The Above NOTA 5th 580 0.66% Binda Biswas IND 6th 437 0.50% Mobeen Ali IND 7th 400 0.46% Abdul Vaheed IND 8th 178 0.20% Akhtayar Ahamad IND 9th 155 0.18% Hem Chandra UKKD 10th 136 0.16% Raghuvir BSRD 11th 127 0.15%

Results of Previous Years in Sitarganj

Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Saurabh Bahuguna BJP Winner 50,597 57.85% 28,450 Malti Biswas INC Runner Up 22,147 25.32% 2012 Kiran Chand Mandal BJP Winner 29,280 40% 12,612 Narayan Pal BSP Runner Up 16,668 23% 2007 Narayan Pal BSP Winner 31,745 39% 8,437 Kanta Prasad Sagar INC Runner Up 23,308 29% 2002 Naryan Pal BSP Winner 20,001 36% 5,662 Beena Arya BJP Runner Up 14,339 26%

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Here’s Full Schedule

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of filing nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Dates of polling: February 14

Date of counting: March 10, 2022