Sitarganj Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Results. The India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Sitarganj Assembly constituency where the counting of votes will begin at 8 AM under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission. Sitarganj is one of the seventy electoral constituencies of Uttarakhand and is a part of Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency. Saurabh Bahuguna of Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017 had won this seat by defeating Malti Biswas from Indian National Congress with a margin of 28450 votes. The key candidates from this constituency include Navtej Pal Singh from the Congress, Saurabh Bahuguna from BJP and Ajay Jaiswal from AAP.Also Read - Amethi, Tiloi, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj Election Results LIVE: Counting of Voting Begins at 8 AM