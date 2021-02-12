New Delhi: Speaking on the Budget 2021 in Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday made a scathing attack that the Opposition was presenting a “false narrative” that the government is “working for cronies”. Sitharaman’s reply in Parliament comes after opposition parties charged that the Union Budget serves the interests of capitalists that will help the rich turn richer and has nothing for the common man. Also Read - TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi Resigns From Rajya Sabha Over 'Violence' in Bengal, Says 'Feeling Suffocated'

Defending the Budget and hitting back at the Congress for its 'Damad Parivar' culture, Sitharaman said, "False narrative is being created that the government is working for cronies. Houses are being built, they are being electrified. Are these for the rich?"

Leaders of opposition parties like the Congress, BSP, AAP and Left launched an all-out attack during the debate on Budget 2021 at the BJP government for allegedly selling off the country's assets and PSUs to big industrialists.

Here are the highlights from what Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha today:

1. Budget 2021 is an instrument for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

2. Stimulus provision in Budget is for economic revival and reforms were taken during the pandemic to revive growth. The budget provisions are for poor, Dalits and tribals. Infrastructure creation, continuing reforms, transparency of accounts are the key features of Budget.

3. It’s a Budget which clearly draws on the experience, the administrative capacities and also exposure that the PM had during his long elected tenure – both as CM and as PM of this country – known for his commitment towards development, growth and reforms.

4. Modi government has removed the ills from MNREGA and effectively utilised the funds allocated. The highest-ever utilisation of Rs 90,469 crore under MNREGA rural employment scheme.

5. Nine crore farmers being benefited under PM Fasal Beema Yojna. 11 crore farmers received PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna.

6. Over 9 crore students have been given scholarships in the past year.

7. Loans sanctioned under Mudra Yojana – more than Rs 27,000 crores. “Who takes Mudra Yojana? Damads,” Sitharaman asked.

8. 400 million people given direct cash including poor, needy, farmers and divyang.

9. It has now become a sort of habit for some in the Opposition to constantly allege, in spite of what we are doing for the poor & the steps taken for helping the poor and needy of this country, a false narrative is created to accuse.

10. Number of digital transactions via UPI from Aug 2016 till Jan 2020 – over 3.6 lakh crore. Sitharaman lambasted at the Opposition and charged, “UPI is used by who? The rich? No. Middle class, smaller traders. Who are these people then? Is the government creating UPI, facilitating digital transactions to benefit rich cronies? Some Damads? No.”