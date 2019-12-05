New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a trip to his Parliamentary constituency Wayanad, on Thursday, came down heavily on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remark on onion and said the finance minister’s job is not to say what she eats. He even went on to say that Sitharaman is incompetent and has no idea of what is going on in the country.

“The Finance Minister’s job is not to tell India what she eats. And the fact of the matter is that she has no idea on what is going on. Basically she is incompetent. The UPA believed in putting competent people in charge of the economy,” he said while addressing a gathering in Mukkam, Kerala.

He also said that the biggest strength of the country that the UPA had built over 10-15 years has been destroyed.

“Everybody knows the state of the economy in India today. India’s biggest strength something that the UPA had built over 10-15 years has been destroyed. Finance Minister of the country is asked about onion prices and she has that arrogance to answer that she doesn’t eat onion or garlic,” he added.

The statement from the Congress leader comes hours after Union Finance Minister Sitharaman in Lok Sabha said that she does not eat onion and garlic. She had said this in response to a question raised by a member in the House over the price rise of onion in the country.

Notably, the price of onion has reached up to Rs 150 per kg in many parts of the country. A number of political leaders from the Opposition have been protesting over the price rise by selling onion at cheaper rate outside the Parliament.

Earlier in the day, Rahul had also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the failing economy of the country, saying they both are living in an imaginary world of their own.

He also slammed the Central government’s move to pass Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying his party is against people who engage themselves in discrimination.