New Delhi: Few Days ahead of the state assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the party’s manifesto for upcoming Puducherry elections. It was jointly released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Giriraj Singh. The manifesto was supposed to be released on March 24. Also Read - Dilip Ghosh Defends His 'Bermuda' Comment on Mamata Banerjee, Says 'Showing Legs in Saree Inappropriate'

Puducherry BJP chief V Saminathan said 50,000 people have been asked for their views on the manifesto. Earlier this week, the BJP had released a list of nine candidates for the Puducherry assembly elections. Also Read - 'Wear Bermudas If You Want To Show Your Leg': Dilip Ghosh’s Shocking Remark On Mamata Banerjee

Among the key candidates, V Saminathan will contest from Lawspet assembly seat, A Namassivayam from Mannadipet, A John Kumar from Kamarajnagar and PML Kalyanasundaram from Kalapet assembly seat. Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.

Of the 30 assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15 legislative Assembly of Puducherry.

The Congress-led government in the union territory fell before completing its five-year term under Chief Minister V Narayansamy.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress eight seats, AIADMK got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats.