New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a nine-point economic booster package that is set to benefit scores of migrants and urban poor struggling during the coronavirus lockdown, along with subsidies to aid the middle-class population.

Reacting to the measures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the announcements were "progressive" and will especially benefit farmers and migrant workers of the country, boost the food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors.

However, while the announcements were made with a "legitimate concern" for migrants who are moving back to their respective states, opposition leaders felt otherwise. Here are some of the reactions of political leaders on today's press briefing:

Congress spokesperson and former Union Minister Manish Tewari

“The migrants who are walking towards their homes are left to the mercy of God and if they reach home the government is offering 5 kg rice or wheat and 1 kg of gram, its pathetic.”

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate

“The government should give direct cash transfer to the pockets to enhance the demand and this is not more than Rs 65,000 crore while the so-called stimulus package is only ‘loan Mela’.”

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien

In a tweet, he wrote, "45 days ago, CM Mamata Banerjee announced that even those without ration cards would be given ration. Today is May 14. Ok FM."

45 days ago, @MamataOfficial announced that even those without ration cards would be given ration. Today is May 14. Ok FM. pic.twitter.com/eDUaxrwBNn — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) May 14, 2020

Meanwhile, others hailed the measures:

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

“The announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today for labourers, farmers and the poor are historic and unprecedented. These steps will strengthen people in rural areas who will contribute to make India self-reliant.”

BJP President JP Nadda

“Free food for 2 months to 8 Crore migrants, nationwide implementation of “One Nation One Ration Card” Scheme are major initiatives to ensure food security for migrant workers… Announcements offering affordable rental housing to urban poor, MNREGA support to returning migrant workers, Central assistance of Rs. 11,000 crores to states for free accommodation & food in urban shelters show Modi Ji’s sensitivity towards the poor & marginal people.”

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

“Many important measures announced for migrants workers, farmers, street vendors today- free food grains for migrant labourers for 2 months, One Nation, One Ration Card etc. I call the authorities to ensure that the benefits reach the poor.”