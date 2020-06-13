New Delhi: Army chief General MM Naravane on Saturday stressed that the current situation with China in Ladakh ‘is under control’, adding that India’s relation with Nepal ‘has always been strong and will remain strong in the future.’ Also Read - One Killed, 3 Injured After Nepal Police Opens Fire in Bihar's Sitamarhi

Speaking at the Dehradun-based Indian Military Academy (IMA) after the passing out parade, of which he was the chief guest, General Naravane said, "I would like to assure everyone that entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We're having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level and has been followed up with meetings at local level between Commanders of equivalent ranks."

"As a result, a lot of disengagement has taken place and we are hopeful that through the continued dialogue we're having, all perceived differences that we (India and China) have will be set to rest. Everything is under control."

On the current map row with Nepal, the Army chief said, “We have a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have very strong people to people connect. Our relation with them has always been strong and will remain strong in the future.”

On Friday, one person was killed and three others injured after the Nepalese Border Police opened fire at a group of Indian nationals who, the Nepalese alleged, tried to forcibly enter the country. The incident took place on the India-Nepal border in Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

With China, meanwhile, India has been in a standoff since early May when skirmishes took place between troops of both the sides. The standoff is said to be on at several points in eastern Ladakh.