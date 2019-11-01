New Delhi: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday told reporters, who came along with her for her two-day state-visit to India, that the “situation in which the people of Kashmir are living is unsustainable and must be improved”, Reuters reported.

She added that she would bring the Kashmir matter up during talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today evening, adding that she was aware of India’s stand on the issue. Merkel said that she wanted to know PM Modi’s plan of action for restoring normalcy in the Valley.

“The situation for the people there is currently not sustainable and must improve,” Reuters reported Merkel as saying.

As per a News18 report, Merkel made the aforementioned statement in response to a question regarding the lockdown in the Valley post abrogation of Article 370.

Earlier in the day, India and Germany, in a joint statement, called upon all countries to work towards rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure while asserting on the need to halt cross border movement of terrorists. This came as visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talks with PM Modi in Delhi as part of the 5th Inter-Governmental Consultations.

With the statement having a large section on combating terrorism, strengthening Cooperation in the Field of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation also formed a major part of it.

Merkel reached Delhi on Thursday for a two-day state visit. She was received at the airport by Minister of State in the PMO, Jitendra Singh. She, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chaired the biennial Fifth Inter-Governmental Consultations. This is the fifth meeting between the two leaders within a year.

On October 31, Jammu and Kashmir, which has been part of India since 1947, officially turned into Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. On August 5, Article 370 that accorded a special status to the Valley was revoked by the Centre.