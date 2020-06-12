New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Delhi government for the state of affairs in hospitals amid reports that bodies of the dead were being stacked next to COVID-19 patients, terming it “horrific and pathetic”. The top court also sought responses from the Centre and different states on its plea taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance on the treatment being meted out to patients and the handling of the bodies. Also Read - Breather For Private Firms: Supreme Court Directs no Coercive Action Against Them For Non-payment of Full Wages During Lockdown

Notably, reports have been appearing in the media on alleged improper handling of COVID-19 patients and bodies of the victims in hospitals.

"The situation in Delhi is horrendous, horrific and pathetic," a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah said during the hearing.

“the government hospitals in Delhi aren’t giving due care and concern to the bodies. The patients’ families aren’t even informed about deaths. In some cases, families haven’t been able to attend the last rites too,” the top court reprimanded the Delhi government.

Notices to the Centre, and state governments of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu were also issued.

Hospitals are not giving due care to keeping of bodies and not even informing family members about deaths, as a result they are unable to attend the last rites, the top court said.

The top court noted that the guidelines of central government are not being followed and directed the Chief Secretaries of the states to take stock of patient management system and submit status report regarding hospital staff and patient care.

The top court had on Thursday taken suo motu cognizance of reports of improper handling of COVID-19 patients and undignified disposal of the victims’ bodies in the country.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bobde had taken note of the situation relating to the handling of COVID-19 patients and bodies of the victims and assigned the case to a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan.